Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE remained flat at $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,143. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,304,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.