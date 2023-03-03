Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Down 2.6 %

FSS opened at $56.40 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

