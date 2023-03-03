Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.5 %

FSS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. 132,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.