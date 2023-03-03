Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5,310.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,049 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

