Federated Hermes Inc. Has $38.21 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1,010.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of eBay worth $38,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,979 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 10.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.31%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

