Federated Hermes Inc. Has $51.76 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $51,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $5,770,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $148.89.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

