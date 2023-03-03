Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,145 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $48,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP opened at $222.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.25.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Featured Stories
