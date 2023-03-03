Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 297,182 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,182 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dell Technologies worth $54,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

