Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2,792.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $46,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Semtech by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Up 1.3 %

Semtech stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Stories

