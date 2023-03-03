Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 248,871 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,871 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nevro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Nevro Price Performance

NVRO stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,399.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.