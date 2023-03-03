FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.16.

FDX stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

