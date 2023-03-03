Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.26 million and $156,762.18 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00040368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00220617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,386.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99612688 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $143,830.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.