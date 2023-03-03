FidoMeta Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.73 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00423205 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.94 or 0.28605863 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.