Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRRPF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.