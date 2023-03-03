FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Up 8.3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.14). Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.90).

FIH group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £32.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FIH group news, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston bought 2,500 shares of FIH group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,300.59). 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

