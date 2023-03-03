Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,870 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Chubb by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.19. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

