Financial Comparison: Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) vs. Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fanuc and Ostin Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 1 3 0 1 2.20 Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.3% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fanuc and Ostin Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc $6.53 billion 5.39 $1.38 billion $0.66 26.41 Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.13 N/A N/A N/A

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc 20.01% 10.34% 9.01% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fanuc beats Ostin Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers. The Robot division markets industrial robots through its subsidiaries. The Robomachine division manufactures robodrill (compact machining centre), roboshot (electric injection molding machine), robocut (wire cut electric discharge machine) and roconsists (ultra precision machine). The company was founded by Seiuemon Inaba in1958 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and outdoor LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China with manufacturing facilities in China.

