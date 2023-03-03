Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITAQ. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $737,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITAQ stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.