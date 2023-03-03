Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 147,800 Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,800 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.