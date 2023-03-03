First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.65 million. First Advantage also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of research firms have weighed in on FA. Bank of America cut shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Advantage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth $3,747,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.