First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Down 1.6%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCXXF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

