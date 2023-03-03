First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE FR opened at C$8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.96. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.04 and a twelve month high of C$18.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

