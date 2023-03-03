First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 2.60% of Quipt Home Medical worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 304.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 288,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.42 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

