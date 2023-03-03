First Manhattan Co. Sells 749 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.39% of Unitil worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Unitil by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unitil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $866.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

UTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.