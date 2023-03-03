First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $355.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

