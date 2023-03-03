First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

