First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

