First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $3,350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.4 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.