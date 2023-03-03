First National Bank of Omaha Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Perficient were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

