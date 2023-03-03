First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 237.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,560 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

