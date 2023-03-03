First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.24

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.24 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 20,176 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £27.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.32.

First Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.