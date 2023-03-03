First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.17.

First Solar stock opened at $198.22 on Thursday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $199.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

