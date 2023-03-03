First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $91,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

