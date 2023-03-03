First Trust Advisors LP Buys 142,256 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $92,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in BCE by 383.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

