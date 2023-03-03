First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Antero Resources worth $122,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 40.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 878,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $26.44 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

