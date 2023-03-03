First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Kinder Morgan worth $128,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Insiders own 14.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

