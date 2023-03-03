First Trust Advisors LP Has $103.86 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Biogen worth $103,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.75 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.30 and its 200 day moving average is $264.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

