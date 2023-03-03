First Trust Advisors LP Has $89.80 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 387,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Rogers Communications worth $89,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of RCI opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

