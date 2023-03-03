First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Lumen Technologies worth $114,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,909,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after acquiring an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 312,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 582,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

