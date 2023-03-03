First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Entergy worth $94,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock worth $1,768,537. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

