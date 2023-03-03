First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 986,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $97,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

