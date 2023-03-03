First Trust Advisors LP Sells 260,139 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260,139 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.32% of PBF Energy worth $99,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 423.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.