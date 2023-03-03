First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

TDIV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 62,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,134. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

