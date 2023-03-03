First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

CARZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $59.80.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

