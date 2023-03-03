flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the January 31st total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

FNNTF remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FNNTF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

