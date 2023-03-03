Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $79,447.23 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

