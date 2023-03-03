Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

