Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 719,973 shares in the last quarter.

IBTK stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

