Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
FV stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
