Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.01 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.94 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.